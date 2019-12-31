Astrum launches its new wireless slim keyboard featuring a touchpad. The KW280 comes with a wide connectivity range and a long battery life so that now you have a hassle-free time getting connected to your devices and also supports switch connection of up to six devices. With a sleek and slim design—using the keys is effortless as they are quiet—its large touchpad makes navigating entertainment easy. Set the keyboard right out of the box in a snap with its plug-and-play nano receiver and you are ready to go.

The Astrum KW280 wireless keyboard has a range of 10-meter that enables an uninterrupted and responsive connection in the widest of spaces. The second left-click button allows two-hand navigation and selection. Controls can be simplified through the shortcut options available for Android and Windows users. By using the on-off switch to extend battery life even further eliminates the hassle of replacing batteries every now and then.

Speaking about the launch, Manoj Kumar Pansari, CMD says, “In the Competitive Market, Brands are challenged to bring products that bring comfort and convenience to the users, differentiation and cost-effective than the available products. Astrum in sync with the same launches KW280 designed primarily with a Windows ecosystem in mind. In its category, this is the only keyboard available with such advanced features and at this competitive price.”

Now you can watch videos, stream music, connect with friends, and more without annoying delays or dropouts from the input side. The Astrum KW280 wireless keyboard is priced at INR 2,490. and is available at retail stores and online.