Bengaluru-based online learning platform Unacademy announced it had crossed one billion minutes of watchtime of its content on its platform and across its YouTube channels in the March 2020.



Along with the exponential increase in the watchtime, the number of daily active users increased significantly to around 500,000 per day, the company said in a statement.



This has led to over 1.5 million learners on their platform learning from the 'Free Live Classes', since the launch of the 'Free Live Classes' initiative.



"This achievement of one billion watchtime minutes is a testimony to the undying spirit of learners who want to keep at it, come what may," said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy.



According to the company, to motivate and support the determination of the learners, Unacademy conducted more than 100,000 live classes on the platform in March, including over 25,000 free live classes.



Among the 100,000 plus live classes, the leading exams of interest to the learners have been Bank exams, SSC exams, UPSC CSE, Railway exams, IIT JEE, and others.



There has been an increased interest towards State PSCs as well, the company said.



The platform has over 13 million learners and subscriptions for more than 30 exam categories and is constantly enabling learners to achieve their dreams.



"We will keep extending our support to the education system and ensure that nothing comes in the way of learning. If you want to learn, Unacademy is there for you," Munjal said.



*Edited from an IANS report