Chinese short video platform TikTok on Wednesday donated 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks worth Rs 100 crore to India. This move by the social video platform aims to help doctors and other medical professionals tackle the spread of COVID-19 in India.



"The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort. With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India," the company said in a statement.



The masks shall be provided to both local and state-level medical workers and have been handed to the Delhi and Maharashtra governments.



Earlier, Xiaomi had announced to donate lakhs of N95 masks to the state governments. The company also pledged a Rs 15 crore contribution towards India's fight against Covid-19.



Additionally, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation have also pledged to donate essential medical supplies to India.



Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1,637, causing 38 deaths, according to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 132 patients have been cured and discharged so far.



