A Bengaluru-based startup, Floap, that offers petcare services has launched their online medical consultation and home visits for pets. This feature has been introduced given the current lockdown and inability of the general public to access suitable healthcare for their pets.

"With the COVID-19 crisis, we have received several queries from pet parents who are having a tough time with medical and general pet related requirements like walks, exercise, vaccinations and well-being in general. This prompted us to launch our online consultation and home visit services. Animal healthcare is also an essential service and through this initiative, we hope that pets are also safe and healthy during this difficult lockdown period. Through the online, on-call and vet-at-home services, we wish to provide convenient, faster and timely expert advice, so a pet-parent can speak directly to a qualified vet without even leaving their home," says Shruthi V. Nithin, Founder and CEO, Floap.

The company will also launch online consultation with nutritionists, behaviourists, trainers, groomers and other pet care providers in the near future, to ensure all the pet parents and informed and well aware. The online platform also has an area-wise community of pet parents to help each other with pet food, medicines, or any timely help required.



Pet parents can get necessary medical advice for their pets by contacting us directly on our helpline numbers 7349061004/5/6 via calls/emails/text. Floap is taking requests on calls to map the right doctors based on the exact consultation requirement, preferred-time and location. This way, the portal wishes to give pet parents a personalised experience. They can log on to [floap.com](http://floap.com) to check out more about Floap.



"We understand the importance of the public to stay at home during this lockdown period, and also recognise how important it is to make sure that pets and the native animals around us are safe. Hence, we started this initiative of having our vets provide online consultancy for instant medical help. We have also launched home visits for pet owners who reside in Bengaluru. Even at a crucial time like this we want to continue assuring that Floap will go the extra mile for the well being of pets," says Shruthi.



Floap makes pet parenting easier by streamlining the pet service industry in India under a single platform and helping people experience the joys of being among pets, and building a sense of community. Floap assures that pet parents can contact them for anything and everything related to pets and they will do their best to assist.