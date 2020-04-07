An Israeli start-up UVeye has developed a contact-free, emergency-vehicle inspection system equipped with thermal sensors that can not only detect critical vehicle-safety problems, but also can identify drivers and passengers with fever through vehicle windshields.



The compnay is offering to equip health-related fleet operators with this equipment, particularly during the current COVID-19 crisis. As per reports, Amir Hever, founder and CEO, UVeye says, "Our technology can help fleet operators maintain their vehicles in safe operating condition without the need for ‘hands-on’ testing or inspection. As crisis conditions ease, we also will be able to assist car dealers, independent garages and vehicle rental agencies in setting up inspection lanes that can ensure that their mechanics are not exposed to individuals that still might be infected with the virus."



The system comes equipped with infrared thermal-imaging technology to detect body temperatures from a distance of several metres or more. The company says its vehicle-inspection system could help health-care professionals identify individuals who might require additional Covid-19 testing or treatment.



The systems equipped with thermal sensors, could be installed at emergency drive-through lanes at hospitals, health care facilities and other community locations to test for potential coronavirus victims. The CEO said his company is prepared to help equip drive-through checkpoints in critical locations throughout the United States within the next week.

