With the COVID-19 lockdown keeping most people at home, the demand for OTT content, educational and fitness apps has increased in India, says a report.



After the COVID-19 outbreak in India, video conferencing applications like Zoom, Hangouts, Google Duo, and Houseparty have seen over 71 per cent increase in time spent, with more than 104 per cent increase in active user count, said the report by Gurugram-headquartered tech company Bobble AI.



The findings are based upon the anonymised and aggregated insights collected on Bobble AI platforms post and during the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the company said.



While video conferencing desktop and mobile application Houseparty has seen a massive increase of 215.97 per cent in time spent, along with a spike of 8,142.55 per cent in active users, Zoom has seen an increase of 141.69 per cent in time spent, with an 85.43 per cent increase in engagement rate and a 2,542.23 per cent increase in active users, the results showed.



OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix have seen an 82.63 per cent increase in time spent, said the report



The Bobble AI data intelligence and analysis revealed that fitness applications like, Lose Weight at Home, Cure.fit, Home Workout has seen a 39.50 per cent increase in time spent with a 14.72 per cent increase in engagement rate, and 104.53 per cent increase in daily active users.



‘Lose Weight at Home' app has seen a 46.98 per cent increase in time spent, with a 49.33 per cent increase in active users.

Similarly, e-learning platforms like Udemy, Unacademy and Byjus have seen an 82.73 per cent increase in time spent, along with a whopping 122.62 per cent increase in engagement and 25.12 per cent increase in daily active users, said the report.



With the complete lockdown, social media and messaging apps have also seen an instant boom.



Applications like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter have seen a 46.28 per cent hike in time spent, with a 49.23 per cent increase in engagement and a 29.55 per cent increase in daily active users, said the report.



There is a 57.64 per cent increase in time on WhatsApp, with a 49 per cent increase in engagement, followed by Instagram with a 50.30 per cent increase in engagement rate, it added.



*Edited from an IANS report