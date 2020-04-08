WhatsApp users can now make group video and audio calls at one go. Earlier users had to dial individual numbers to add the calls for a group call. WhatsApp made the announcement of this new development on Monday.

It announced on Twitter, "We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!" The catch however, revealed by the company is that these group calls can be made with four or lesser number of participants. However, the update is available on both Android and iOS devices in India.

To use the feature, users will have to update their WhatsApp app to its latest version. Then users can open group chat box with four (or lesser number) of participants and tap on the video or voice call icon on the top right corner to start the call. This will automatically start a group call without having to select each participant.

WhatsApp recently announced that it has introduced a new limit on frequently forwarding messages. In a bid to curb the flow of misinformation in COVID-19 times, a WhatsApp user can forward such messages to one only chat at a time.