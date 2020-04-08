It's official! OnePlus 8 Pro will be the only model in the 8 series with super fast 30W wireless charging. After months of speculation, the company has confirmed the wireless charging feature in the OnePlus 8 series.

The company made an official announcement on their website. One of the key highlights from it read, "With the release of the OnePlus 8 Series, we are excited to announce the first Warp Charge 30 Wireless." The release also highlighted specific details of this feature, "We can say with confidence that the Warp Charge 30 Wireless is a product we’re proud of. With a peak output of up to 30W, this powerful new wireless charger ensures your device goes from 1% to 50% in only half an hour."

However, the biggest catch is that this wireless charging feature will only be available on the ultra-premium flagship model, the OnePlus 8 Pro. As per reports, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said, "We design our products to solve the problems our users face. New technologies are only implemented after they've been thoroughly tested and meet our standards for a top-quality user experience. After three years of extensive R&D, we are excited to finally bring one of the world’s fastest wireless charging technologies to our users."

The OnePlus8 series will be revealed on April 14.