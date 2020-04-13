South Korean tech giant LG's next smartphone will be called the LG Velvet. With Velvet, the company is ditching the idea of giving alphanumeric designations to its phones. Instead, it will be using "familiar and expressive names" for its upcoming smartphone lineup.



"LG Velvet will be the first device to implement the company's new branding strategy for its mobile devices, moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends," the company said in a statement on Sunday.



"The name "velvet" is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone," the company added.



LG did not provide other details about the Velvet, such as a release date or price.



South Korean news portal Naver reported earlier this month that the company's new phone would be launched on May 15.



The LG Velvet will reportedly use Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765 with integrated 5G and have an affordable price point.



*Edited from an IANS report