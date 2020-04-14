On Tuesday, Uber announced a new service called 'Uber Essential' to facilitate essential travel for residents of Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad, amidst the extended national lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the company, this limited mobility solution has been providing efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities.

"The service is focused upon supporting only essential and critical travel with explicit consent of local authorities. We are in consultation with multiple cities and authorities to understand if there is a need a service like this and based on their advice we will launch the initiative in more cities in coming weeks," Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia told IANS.

All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities.

"Uber Essential' driver-partners are being provided masks, gloves, sanitizers, and safety training. They are also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations.

'Uber Essential' riders will receive reminders through in-app messages and emails about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Riders in these cities can open the app to check the availability of ï¿½Uber Essential' in their area and accessible locations nearby.

*Edited from an IANS report

