Resso, the world's first social music streaming app that was launched earlier this year has introduced Quarantunes. It is a song tab on the discover page of the app that offers users three unique radio stations - 'Home Concerts', 'Chill' and 'Work It Out'.

These radio stations are a curation of songs that allow music enthusiasts to relax and cope in these unprecedented times. The music on Quarantunes Radio primarily holds the subtle sounds of Lo-Fi music which caters to Resso's target audience of GenZ.

Lo-Fi is recognized across the world as a way to 'chill' and becomes the perfect companion to have as background sound. The Quarantunes channel primarily consists of many Lofi playlists with "quickly, quickly" "SwuM" "Harris Cole" "Idealism" "Sworn" "Jobii" "S I M" "A L E X" being well known lofi artists to feature on the channel.





With many of us stuck at home, this genre has become more relevant not just as background music, but as ways to find a sense of calm in a difficult time. A perfect blend of ambient and soothing tunes, many of the instrumental songs found on Quarantunes provide users with a rhythmic style that is tranquil. The visuals on the feature are also curated to complement the music thus giving users a complete experience.

For those who are unaware of Resso, it is an app with social sharing at the centre of user experience. With lyric sharing and the ability to express themselves through user-generated content, Resso brings the next-generation of immersive listening experience online. The app's exclusive and easy-to-use social features such as Vibes, Comments and Lyric Quotes enable users to instantly connect with a larger community.

Vibes allow users to uniquely express themselves by creating videos, gifs or pictures based on a song that they can share, along with lyrics. Comments allows music enthusiasts with similar tastes to connect and engage with each other and Lyric Quotes enable users to select and share their favourite lyrics and express their state of mind.

To provide users with a vast catalog of music, Resso has inked deals with major global, local and independent labels such as Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Times Music, Tips, Venus, Shemaroo and regional majors such as - Speed Records, Anand Audio, Lahiri Music, Divo, Muzik 247.

Resso users can download the basic app for free, which provides an extensive catalogue of music on demand. For extended features such as downloadable content, unlimited skips and high-quality audio, users can upgrade to a monthly premium subscription at INR 99 for Android and INR 119 for iOS.