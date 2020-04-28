Xiaomi launches its new smartphone, Mi 10 Youth 5G, in China as life gets back to normal after weeks of lockdown
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, has launched new Mi 10 Youth 5G smartphone at its home turf in China, where businesses are coming back to normal after weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns. The 6GB RAM+64GB ROM will be available for CNY 2099, the 6GB+128GB model costs CNY 2299, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model comes for CNY 2499 while the 8GB RAM+256GB ROM variant will be available at CNY 2799, reports XDA Developers.
The device features a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ notched display with HDR 10+ support. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with an Adreno 620 GPU.
It has a quad-camera module at the back, 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera, 8MP zoom lens (5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom) and a macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.
The device comes with camera features such as split OIS, portrait mode, HDR, slow-motion, time-lapse, 4K videos, moon mode, beauty mode and more.
It is backed by a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 out-of-the-box based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the handset features NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res Audio, and 0.91cc speakers.
*Edited from an IANS report