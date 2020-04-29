Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is likely to launch a new phone called Mi Note 10 Lite on April 30. This new model will be launched along with Redmi Note 9 series during a global online launch event.



According to a GSMArena report, Note 10 Lite will be a stripped-down variant of the Mi Note 10 which was first introduced to the world back in November.



The smartphone is expected to sport 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with 16MP front camera, a penta-lens rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, two 8MP sensors (telephoto and wide-angle lens), a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.



The device may be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset and will be made available in two RAM+ROM variants- 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB ROM.



The phone is to be backed by a massive 5,260mAh battery cell with support for 30W fast charging technology and run on the latest MIUI 12 with all the new features.



*Edited from an IANS report