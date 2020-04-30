Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker, has filed a new patent for a foldable smartphone with a zoom lens. On July 12, 2019, Huawei filed a design patent in China and the patent was granted on April 28, 2020.

Looking at the images, the upcoming device can be unfolded to reveal a larger tablet size. The device bends inwards features no selfie camera, with most fo the front being covered by the display, GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The patent smartphone has a quad camera module similar to the Mate Xs but also features a zoom lens for magnified shots this time around. The company is likely to release a new foldable smartphone around October 2020, when the Mate 40 series is also expected to be released.

Earlier, Huawei filed a new patent for an extendable smartphone design. The patent was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and was discovered in WIPO''s global design database.

According to images, the phone will adopt a foldable panel just like the Mate X and Mate Xs, but instead of an in-folding design, the new patented model has a pull-out display design.



*Edited from an IANS report



