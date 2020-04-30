CavinKare launched Bacto-V, a new brand of disinfectants. Two products have been launched under Bacto-V, the Gadget Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant. These have been specially formulated by the company's team of scientists, and have been microbiologically tested to be safe and effective.

Commenting on the brand launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Personal Care and Alliances, CavinKare said, "Making innovations that can protect the safety and health of Indians is one of the highest priorities at CavinKare. Launch of Bacto-V in this CoVid-19 situation makes it all the more meaningful and fits in well with CavinKare's philosophy of 'Making Lives Happier'. We are proud that Bacto-V gadget disinfectant, our flagship product, is one of the first launches by a major player in India in gadget sanitizing category and has been specially formulated for disinfecting expensive gadgets.



Mobile phones are carried everywhere, from workstations to bathrooms, and kitchens to shops. This makes gadget surfaces a dangerous source of germs for families. In this context, it makes Bacto-V Gadget Disinfectant one of the most needed solutions to exclusively disinfect gadgets.

The importance of Bacto-V Multi-Surface Disinfectant – In addition to personal gadgets, disinfecting touchable surfaces is also the need-of-the-hour than just cleaning. The viruses and other germs can stay for long hours on surfaces like metal, glass, doorknobs and even car interiors that can cause infections. Many consumers just use cleaning agents on these surfaces and equate clean bright-looking surfaces as being safe. On the contrary, merely cleaning will not help fight viruses and bacteria. We need to use disinfectants to kill them. With its No Wipe formula, Bacto-V Multi-Surface Disinfectant protects families by killing up to 99.99% germs on any hard surface instantly.

"All of a sudden, this pandemic has shown us the importance of cleaning and disinfecting in day-to-day life in order to reduce the spread of illness. We felt that the launch of Bacto-V is a logical extension to our already launched sanitizers in our fight against CoVid-19. Our nationwide distribution network and online presence will ensure timely reach of Bacto-V for families across the country. We are very happy that we are able to create socially responsible products that can bolster our efforts in fighting this pandemic," says Venkatesh.



Bacto-V has been cleverly coined as a short form of "Bacteria to Viruses" and stands true to its delivery of killing 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses. Bacto-V Gadget Disinfectant and Bacto-V Multi-Surface Disinfectant will be available online and in stores soon.