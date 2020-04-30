Bengaluru-based events tech company AIDA, launched Nunify, a next-gen virtual event platform that enables users to seamlessly host multi-dimensional virtual events.

Nunify is a turn-key, virtual event platform for hosting, managing, and attending events, and is accessible 24x7 to broadcast, network, learn and engage. The platform’s unique differentiators include flexible video conference and broadcast options including professional camera broadcast, parallel sessions, sponsor monetisation with ROI, rich analytics dashboard and rich engagement tools such as gamification, virtual rooms, networking, etc. Nunify also provides enterprise-grade security and is ISO 27001 & GDPR compliant. "The event industry is on the brink of a digital boom similar to what happened in retail, travel and hospitality, payments and social. The need for physical events will continue, augmenting it with virtual is the next norm. We are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution along with our clients. We empathize with challenges we face today, but embrace the innovation for tomorrow," says Mr Pallav Barah, CEO of Nunify.

Nunify boasts an intuitive, smart and modern UI to reduce clutter for everyone involved and works without the need to download any software. Nunify has been in early access mode for over a month and has already hosted over 100 conferences, webinars, corporate training, internal sales meet and tradeshows, in India and globally.

Speaking about the need for such a platform, Gautam Singh, CMO of Nunify, says, "Individuals have always needed communities. Nunify is a platform to unify communities across event networks. Our focus is to digitize engagement and interactions to become an event social network company. We have launched an immersive turn-key solution that can become the backbone for broadcasting, learning, networking and engagement solutions."

The Nunify team is currently working on adding multiple new features to further enrich the platform. Features like multi-lingual support, ML and AI-powered content recommendations, chat-bot for helpdesk and exhibitors and interactive AR/VR showcases are getting integrated at a fast pace. Apart from this, the team is also working closely with its video infrastructure partners to ensure that their premium virtual product is accessible and affordable to masses.