Short video-making app TikTok has reached two billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 611 million or about 30.3 per cent of all unique installs.

China is the second leading country for installs, accumulating 196.6 million to date, or 9.7 per cent of all downloads, for its version of the app, known as Douyin, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

This figure does not include third-party Android store installs in the country. US rounds out the top three countries for downloads, where it has picked up 165 million installs, or 8.2 per cent.

Google Play has accounted for the vast majority of TikTok downloads to date, racking up more than 1.5 billion installs, or 75.5 per cent of the total. The App Store, meanwhile, has generated 495.2 million downloads, or 24.5 per cent.

Lifetime user spending in TikTok has risen to $456.7 million, more than 2.5 times the $175 million the app had generated when it reached 1.5 billion downloads. The latest milestone comes just five months after TikTok surpassed 1.5 billion downloads. In Q1 2020, it generated the most downloads for any app ever in a quarter, accumulating more than 315 million installs across the App Store and Google Play.

TikTok's latest surge comes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen consumers drawn to their mobile devices more than ever as they look for new ways to shop, work, and connect with others.



*Edited from an IANS report