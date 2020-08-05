The digital entertainment company, Hungama, is looking at strategic partnerships with leading telecom operators in Switzerland, Poland, Saudi Arabia and other countries, to further strengthen its presence in international markets.

These operators include the three largest telecom providers in Switzerland – Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt Mobile, Poland's leading operators T-Mobile Polska and Plus, and STC, Zain and Virgin Mobile – three of the primary telecom providers in Saudi Arabia. In addition to these, Hungama has also partnered with Ooredoo in Palestine, Batelco in Bahrain and Ncell in Nepal. Aimed at making subscriptions and billing more convenient, these partnerships will allow users to access a premium range of multilingual and multi-genre music and video content through Hungama Music, Hungama’s music streaming service and Hungama Play, Hungama’s video streaming platform.

Speaking about the international expansion, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “There is an immense demand for Indian content in international markets. In the past 3 years, we have seen a 2x increase in consumption across various regions and have been taking significant steps that not only make it easier for users to subscribe to our services but also help us strengthen our global footprint. We are glad to partner with some of the leading telecom operators in each of these regions and look forward to offering an enriching experience to their users. Additionally, we are also actively working towards solidifying our presence further in Europe, North America, Africa and the Asia Pacific regions.”

Through a Hungama Music subscription, international users gain access to an extensive range of HD music and music videos in leading Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati and more. A Hungama Play subscription gives users access to a premium library of Hindi and regional movies, original shows, TV shows, short films, kids’ content and short format videos across genres like music, lifestyle, humour etc.



Hungama Music and Hungama Play’s apps are available on all leading app stores across different ecosystems in over 190 countries. International users can subscribe using cards or various payment gateways offered by their telecom operators.