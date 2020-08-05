The leading artificial intelligence (AI) company backed by Google and Volkswagen, Mobvoi , is launching TicWatch Pro 2020 in India. This is an upgrade from Mobvoi’s premium smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro.

Mobvoi’s TicWatches are a combination of design and technology that is devised for the customer’s digital lifestyle. Mobvoi has advanced its features in the new model - TicWatch Pro 2020 by introducing key essential hardware upgrades. The phone is available in Shadow Black and Liquid Metal Silver colour options. It has a 1GB RAM and 4GB ROM. It is Bluetooth and WiFi enabled.

To deliver faster and smoother performance to Mobvoi’s flagship smartwatch, the brand has introduced TicWatch Pro’s hallmark Layered Display technology - AMOLED & LED Screen, offering to extend battery life by 2-30 days on a single charge.

To provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, the newest smartwatch offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. This feature helps in an overall smoother experience when opening multiple apps, accessing notifications, while offering more accurate built-in GPS, health – heart rate tracker, sleep and smart fitness data-tracking apps. Additionally, the customer can also download 1000+ watch faces and make hassle-free payments through Google Pay.

The TicWatch Pro 2020 also offers MIL-STD-810G durability that can withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, shock, dust and water. “TicWatch design is one of the most promising technologies introduced by Mobvoi. We believe that our customer is adapting well with the increasing digital transformation, thus our mission is to provide our customers with new-gen product offering through the launch of TicWatch Pro 2020. This newly launched smartwatch will allow us to offer our customers with superior features in usability, fitness options, aesthetic design and technology”, said Tushar Chimurkar, Business Head, Multi Electronics, (Country Partner for Mobvoi).

TicWatch Pro 2020 in India and is available on Amazon