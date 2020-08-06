Epic Games, the company behind the battle royale game, Fortnite, has provided an exciting update called 'Joy Ride'. This update introduces cars on the map. "Fortnite v13.40 issues your Joy Ride driver's license. Wherever you drop on the Island, hop into a ride to escape the scene or simply take your squad for a spin. Get behind the wheel of the first drivable cars in Fortnite! As long as the car isn't booted, the keys are already in the ignition," the company said in a statement.

There are four cars in all: the Islander Prevalent, Victor Motors Whiplash, OG Bear, and Titano Mudflap. One can find gas pumps or refillable gas cans around the island to keep the motor running and head out on the highway.

In addition, each of the cars from the Joy Ride update will feature a fully functioning radio, complete with some great real-world songs. The latest update is also expected to introduce several new locations including a Waterworld-Esque town named The Fortilla, a menacing structure titled The Authority in place of The Agency.

Fortnite is the world's largest game with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. The game was available for Android 10 since mid-2019. However, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store. It was initially launched for the Android platform last year in partnership with Samsung.



*Edited from an IANS report