Qualcomm, the global chipmaker, is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range chipset known as Snapdragon 732G in September.



The Snapdragon 732G will likely be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 730G.



The chipset would utilise two "Kyro 430" gold and six "Kyro 470" silver cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8 GHz, respectively.



The processor will have an Adreno 618 GPU, reports GizmoChina.



There will be no support for 5G connectivity. On the connectivity front, it might come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem with 4G VoLTE support.



The chip will also come with better AI compatibility.



According to the report, the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 732G mobile platform will be priced under $300.



The other specifications are expected to remain the same as on the Snapdragon 730G. It will most likely feature the same Spectra 350 ISP and Hexagon 688 DSP.



