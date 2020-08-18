Samsung will offer extended software upgrades for its Galaxy smartphones for up to three device generations. This move comes as an effort by the company to improve its after-sales support.



Samsung will guarantee three generations of Android operating system (OS) updates for Galaxy smartphones.



It will cover Galaxy S10 and newer smartphones, some Galaxy A series handsets and Galaxy Tab S series tablets.



"Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices," said Janghyun Yoon, SVP and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.



As people hold onto their devices for longer, Samsuing said it is working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands.



"By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available."



Users of the Galaxy S20 series that was launched in February, for instance, can get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11.



The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.



Samsung said it is continuously working with global partners to deliver up-to-date mobile experiences to its Galaxy device users.



*Edited from an IANS report