Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is reportedly working on a budget foldable smartphone.



According to a report in SamMobile, the smartphone carries the model number SM-F415.



Not much is known about it at the moment except that it will come with 64GB as well as 128GB storage options in blue, green and black colours.



According to the report, "F" in the model number is what Samsung has been using for its Galaxy Z series handsets.



It has earlier used the SM-F900, SM-F700 and SM-F916 model numbers for the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2, respectively.



Currently, it is also not known how cheap the device will be, compared to the current foldable devices from the company.



Samsung has so far launched four foldable devices under its Galaxy Z series: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.



The smartphone maker recently launched its new foldable smartphone 'Galaxy Z Fold 2' alongside a host of other products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Note 20 phones and the Galaxy Watch 3.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED flexible display and a 120Hz refresh rate.



The secondary screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel.



The foldable smartphone is 6mm thick and has a thinner gap between the displays.



*Edited from an IANS report