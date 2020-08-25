On Tuesday, Nokia's parent company, HMD Global, launched four new phones in India ahead of the festive season. The four new phones are Nokia C3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150.

"Our aim is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans across the world as possible at accessible price points," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The Nokia C3 will be available in two variants - 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB - for Rs 7,499 and 8,999, respectively starting September 17. The Dual SIM Nokia 5.3 will be available online in two variants, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB, for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively starting September 1.

Jio subscribers purchasing Nokia 5.3 will get benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Rs 349 plan, which include Rs 2,000 instant cashback from Jio and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners, said the company.

The Nokia 150 will be available for Rs 2,299 and Nokia 125 will cost Rs 1,999, starting August 25.

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch display and comes with Android 10. The smartphone houses AI-powered quad-camera setup along with a dedicated button to access Google Assistant.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform. The Nokia C3 brings the Android 10 experience to the Nokia C-series. It is powered by the octa-core processor and comes with biometric fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 125 has 2.4-inch display and ergonomic design with bigger buttons making the user experience easy. The Nokia 150 feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen and large ergonomic keys.



*Edited from an IANS report