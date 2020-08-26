Now Xiaomi has patented a new smartphone with tilting camera sensors. The patent image shows two camera sensors with a small viewing angle.



The two sensors can be placed either horizontally or vertically and these can rotate (tilt) in sync with each other in order to extend the viewing angle.



The 'Camera module and terminal' utility patent was filed by Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) in October last year.



It got approved and published in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database on July 30 this year, reports GizmoChina.



Samsung too patented the same design in December 2019, two months after Xiaomi and got its approved in June this year.



Recently, Xiaomi also patented a new smartphone with an all-around screen like Mi Alpha with a single 108MP camera.



In terms of design, the main display flows over the edges of the device and even loops around to reach the back panel.



On the back, there is a second display that starts just millimetres from where the front one ends, according to reports.



*Edited from an IANS report