Xiaomi's Redmi range is likely to get a big competitor when TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, launches the new budget smartphone in the SPARK series.

This new model is expected to give a stiff competition to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8A Dual and Realme's C2 and C11.



The teasers floated by TECNO on its official social media handles speak of #BigBofEntertainment which indicates that the product will be a successor of TECNO SPARK Go Plus launched earlier this year.



The new SPARK device is likely to be launched in the next week, industry sources told IANS on Friday.



It is expected to focus on a category-first big display, bigger battery, and a superlative camera aimed at elevating entertainment experience for the category consumers.



TECNO has consistently introduced many segment-first features in the budget category.



Some of the popular product offerings include the TECNO Spark Go Plus that was the first to offer "a Super Big 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display at just Rs 6,299 and the TECNO SPARK Power 2 which was the first product to offer a "6000mAh battery under the Rs 10,000 segment".



The newly launched SPARK 6 Air has two segment-first features -- a 7-inch HD+ dot display and a 6000 mAh battery, according to the company.



The SPARK series with its big battery provides consumers with devices for seamless Internet access, online education, and entertainment experience at aggressive price points.



The addition of the new variant in the SPARK Go series, expected to hit the market early next month, is expected to enable TECNO to consolidate its position in the under-Rs 10,000 segment.



The brand recently celebrated the achievement of five million customer base in India.



