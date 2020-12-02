Samsung is reportedly working on a new tracking device called the Galaxy Smart Tag to keep track of nearby devices. It will be similar to the AirTag by Apple.



A new device with the name "Galaxy Smart Tag" has been spotted in Indonesian Telecom Certification filings.



Based on the name, it is likely that the product will integrate with Samsung's SmartThings Find feature, reports SamMobile.



Apple has also been working on Tile-trackers called AirTag but there is no information on when the tech giant plans to launch the Bluetooth-based tracker.



The timing of Galaxy Smart Tag's certification suggests that it may be showcased during the Galaxy S21 series event just like the Galaxy Buds Pro.



Samsung announced the SmartThings Find service in October that can quickly and easily locate Galaxy devices.



It runs on Android 8 or later devices and uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB). The feature helps in locating devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches or each individual earbud.



*Edited from an IANS report