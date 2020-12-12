Now expect better graphical performance on Samsung Galaxy devices. The company has released its 'GameDriver' app that will help in improving the performance.



Users of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series as well as the Note 20 series could now download a new update via the Play Store and through the 'GameDriver' app, Samsung would roll out hardware driver updates and bug fixes to the devices.



"'Game Driver' provides a new way of updating GPU driver by store and this delivers a more stable and better-performing GPU driving for the target games," the company said in a post on its developers' website.



To bring out the 'GameDriver' app, Samsung has partnered with Google and GPU vendors, including ARM and Qualcomm.



The update brings some improvements to a small list of games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Black Desert, and Fortnite.



The roster of titles should soon expand with developers like Square Enix, Crytek and Deep Silver on board.



Samsung isn't the only company to introduce GPU driver updates independent of larger software releases. Earlier this year, Xiaomi and OPPO released apps that allow the companies to roll out GPU driver updates easily.



*Edited from an IANS report