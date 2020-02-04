Dyson LightCycle Morph

Dyson keeps on innovating and their latest intelligent lighting device is unique. The Lightcycle Morph can provide multiple options including feature light, ambient light, task light and indirect light. Motion sensors provide inputs and can save energy, while brightness sensors adapt to your workspace. It’s so smart that it tracks conditions of light for times of day and location and adjusts according to your age as well. Available in floor and desk options. dyson.com







Pioneer TS-A30S4 Subwoofer

The 12” TS-A30S4 comes with glass fibre and a mica reinforced IMPP cone to provide authentic bass in a compact form factor. The conical subwoofer provides a punch at 1400W of max power. pioneer-india.in







Leica M10 Monochrom

If you’re into Black and White professional photography, Leica’s M10 Monochrom may be a good option for you. Armed with a newly developed image sensor, the M10 delivers a high-quality rendition of images with outstanding detail. en.leica-camera.com







Luminox X Bear Grylls

Luminox in collaboration with Bear Grylls has launched a series of tough and rugged watches featuring multi-functional design and state of the art materials. Comprising of three distinct series; Sea, Master and Land, the watches look great and are feature-packed — including chronograph functions, compasses, paracord straps, morse code decoders, rulers, and Luminox light tech for visibility in all conditions. luminox.com