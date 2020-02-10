Chinese handset maker Nubia could unveil its Red Magic 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 later this month in Barcelona with a display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

This confirmation comes from Nubia President Ni Fei, who took to Weibo -- a Chinese microblogging website, to make the announcement. Fei also shared a couple of posters on the Chinese social network, confirming the Red Magic 5G will boast a 144Hz display, making it the world's first gaming smartphone to sport a panel with this refresh rate.

One of the images also shows the back of a phone, likely the Red Magic 5G, with a triple camera setup aligned vertically in the center, joined by the Red Magic moniker and the company logo, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

Earlier, Fei had shared a post on Weibo to tease the company's upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, according to Gizmo China.



*Edited from an IANS report