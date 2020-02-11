On Monday, the Global 3DExperience major, Dassault Systemes announced new 3D Experience works offers. These offers will help CAD software SOLIDWORKS users develop new customer solutions seamlessly.

The new offers feature SOLIDWORKS standard, professional and premium applications that are installed from, licensed from, and updated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, with data stored in it, said the company.

The scalable offers also include 3D Creator and 3D Sculptor - next generation design applications that run in any browser anywhere. Today, customers want to do more than just design. They want to have a life-like experience of the products they make.

"We want to provide customers with more options that make sense for their business, which is why we've made it easy for them to take advantage of and explore 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systemes.

"With our new commercial offers, SOLIDWORKS users have access to the powerful desktop applications that they know and love, with huge additional value," he added.

With this connection, SOLIDWORKS customers use the same desktop applications that they have relied on for years to design and engineer new customer experiences, all while benefitting from the advantages of a digital platform.

The company is also planning similar offers for education and startups, to bring value to them too.



*Edited from an IANS report



