An Indian-American led 3D company RIZE, that aims to provide non-toxic atmosphere to its users, has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea-based digital multi-function printer (MFP) manufacturer Sindoh. Sindoh will incorporate RIZE's portfolio of materials -- known for their zero emissions, sustainability and durability -- opening new markets for both RIZE and Sindoh, and accelerate the adoption of safe, sustainable 3D printing with RIZE's innovation, the company announced during the '3DEXPERIENCE World' here.

RIZE is the first industrial 3D printer manufacturer to obtain 'UL 2904 GREENGUARD' certification for indoor air safety and low emissions -- important in office, school and other non-industrial use. "Sindoh is a proven technology leader with a wide array of 3D Printing offerings, and together we can complement each other's strengths to capture rising demand for next-generation additive manufacturing technologies," Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE, told IANS.

Sindoh now will offer customers the option of using RIZE's patented RIZIUM filament-based, engineering-grade extruded polymers in its 7X large-format 3D printer member of its 3DWOX line.

RIZIUM materials have industrial strength, high durability and enable a wide range of applications and innovations in the design process and end-user parts. Thomas Kim, marketing director at Sindoh said: "Many of the world's largest manufacturers already rely on Sindoh's 3D printing solution and our work with RIZE will enable us to reach more segments of the market."

Boston-based RIZE has clients like NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, the US Army and Festo. "RIZE's unique technology will upgrade Sindoh 3D printers and enable to penetrate into the industry segment in a much stronger position as well as the education sector," said Byoungbag Lee, CEO of Sindoh.

RIZE's patented hybrid technology called Augmented Deposition combines filament based extrusion and functional ink based material jetting to address three industry challenges -- safety, ease of use and security of intellectual property.



*Edited from an IANS report