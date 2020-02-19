Japanese tech giant Sony has brought WI-1000XM2 to India for Rs 21,990 that comes with a dedicated 'HD Noise Cancelling Processor' called QN1. The neckband-style earphones is a category which has some good budget options from the likes of OnePlus and Realme. Now Sony also joins the rank.



Unsurprisingly, like most other Sony audio devices, WI-1000XM2 is also a difficult name. Sony may not be the undisputed king of active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones but with this device, the company is betting big on the neckband-style earphones category. We used the earphones for a few days and here's how it fared.

The Sony WI-1000XM2 weighs just 58 grams, thus, making the earphones very light. We did not feel any discomfort even after using those for hours at a stretch. Also, the device comes with a pouch in the box, which makes carrying them around easier.

Talking about looks, the earphones come with a matte finish that does not scream for attention. The neckband is pretty strong and flexible and has control keys. There is just one button on the device for power, along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm socket to connect a cable for wired listening.

The company is providing six different types of silicone ear buds alongside to get the perfect fit. The earphones houses a hybrid driver system with a 9mm dynamic driver. The device lacks the punch we have seen in the Sony XB series. But it is noteworthy that even faint details in tracks were clearly heard.

As far as the noise cancellation is concerned, the device beautifully rids you of unwanted ambient sound without being too aggressive about it. Sony definitely scores a point when it comes to connectivity of the device. It justifies the premium price tag. There was almost no latency when compared to budget neckband offerings from OnePlus and Realme.

We faced no issues with voice quality while making and receiving calls. The Japanese tech giant claims to give a battery life of nearly 10 hours with noise cancellation on. However, we found it fell a little short; the battery lasted for almost 8.5 hours on a single charge when we played music at almost 75 per cent volume.

One thing that disappointed us was the fact that magnets on the device did not automatically pause music when they snapped back together. We've seen this feature in the offering from OnePlus. Conclusion: The WI-1000XM2 is definitely the most expensive neckband-style earphones from the house of Sony in the country. However, the magnets on the earbuds are flimsy. This device is for people who want to splurge on a good pair of earphones with understated yet classy design language.

(Krishna Sinha Chaudhury can be reached at krishna.s@ians.in)