Chinese handset maker OPPO's customised operating system (OS) ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10 OS, is being introduced on the company's line up of flagship smartphones. However, this is only on a trial basis, announced the company on Thursday.



Users can enjoy the trial version of ColorOS 7 on 10 handsets - Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro and R17, R17 Pro as well as Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition - covering most of the OPPO flagship models available in the Indian market.



According to the handset maker, since its launch in November 2019, ColorOS 7 has received high admiration thanks to the more unified and customised user interface (UI) system, seamless and fast user experience and other features such as the system-wide Dark Mode, digital ID document manager "DocVault", an advanced three-finger screenshot, among others.



ColorOS is being used in multiple local languages - 72 in total - including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and more.



Following the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, OPPO became the first OEM to integrate digi-locker services as part of its efforts to ensure the safety and security of user data.



As the firm continues to focus on bringing the trial version of ColorOS 7 to more models and regions, it is calling on fans to become a part of the OS development process by providing user feedback.



The firm is also recruiting testers to try out the trial version and share their experiences in their community.



*Edited from an IANS report