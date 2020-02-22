OnePlus 8 series will be launched through an online livestream event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated on Weibo that the company will not be able to host a large offline launch event in the next few months. Therefore, the company is gearing up to unveil the upcoming OnePlus 8 series through an online livestream event amid coronavirus concerns.



The lineup is expected to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro as well as OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones and it is speculated that the OnePlus 8 lineup will be made official in late March or April, news portal GizmoChina reported on Saturday.



Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.



The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.



The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra wide angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution.



The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.



*Edited from an IANS report