Digitimes reports that China's semiconductor equipment expenditure will see double-digit growth in 2020 amid willingness to expand capacity by its makers in the Integrated Circuit (IC) manufacturing industry. The industry is expected to rise along with a rebound in demand for end-market devices and the roll-out of new 5G applications.

For the period from 2016-2020, the expenditure for semiconductor equipment in China is to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 per cent, significantly higher than the industry's average, SEMI data shows.

China's ongoing de-Americanisation campaign to cut reliance on US supplies of crucial semiconductor components and technologies, might benefit non-US and local suppliers of semiconductor equipment, but it depends on whether the home grown semiconductor equipment suppliers in China have sufficient competitiveness, the report added.

China's expenditure for semiconductor equipment is estimated to have reached $12.9 billion in 2019 and will expand to $14.9 billion next year.



*Edited from an IANS report