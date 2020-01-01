Elon Musk reveals what his company's Crew Dragon mission to the ISS will look like
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been working on his company's Crew Dragon mission for sometime now. The CEO on Monday shared a video simulation of what the company's Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station (ISS) could look like.
The two-minute clip that Musk tweeted shows flight crew boarding the capsule-like spaceship Crew Dragon, countdown, take off and separation of the vehicle from the Falcon 9 rocket. In the simulation, the capsule is seen docking with the ISS and then detaching.
NASA hopes the capsule could be ready for its first crewed "Demo-2" test flight to the ISS in the first quarter of 2020, Engadget reported. In November SpaceX completed a series of static fire engine tests of its new passenger spacecraft, Crew Dragon, paving the way for an in-flight launch escape demonstration.
In April, during a similar set of engine tests, the spacecraft experienced an anomaly which led to an explosion and loss of the vehicle.
In the following months, a team made up of SpaceX and NASA personnel determined that a slug of liquid propellant in the high-flow helium pressurisation system unexpectedly caused a titanium ignition event resulting in an explosion.
*Edited from an IANS report