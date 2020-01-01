Amazon launched new innovative devices in the last quarter of 2019. In November the company launched the Echo Flex, a plug-in smart speaker and December witnessed the launch of Echo Input Portable and Onida Fire TV edition.



Here's a look at all these devices:



Echo Flex: The company launched Echo Flex, a plug-in smart speaker that saves on space by plugging directly into a standard electrical outlet; no more wires and chargers for Rs 2,999, it is the most affordable way to voice control compatible smart home devices and get help from Alexa at more places in your home.



Echo Input Portable: The Echo Input Portable is a voice-controlled smart speaker that combines hands-free access to Alexa with a 4,800 mAh rechargeable battery. The speaker comes with 360-degree audio and allows customers to access Alexa from anywhere in the room using the same far-field voice recognition as other Echo devices. Echo Input Portable is now available for just Rs 4,999.



Onida Fire TV Edition: The Onida Fire TV Edition has Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily find and watch their favourite movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun Nxt and more.



The TV is available in 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD (1080p) models, feature Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound for a superior sound experience. The TV's are available on Amazon.in for 21,999.



Echo dot in Purple: The Echo Dot is now also available in a purple colour variant. The device priced at Rs 4,499 is company's best-selling Echo device.



Mumbaikar lights up a 67-feet Christmas Tree with Alexa: Douglas Saldanha, a landscape architect, has celebrated Christmas in a grand way. In memory of his late sister Twila, Douglas decorated a 67-feet Christmas tree with over 50,000 lights. Out of which 192 smart lights can be voice-controlled with Alexa.

