For the ones out there who don't know, CES which stands for Consumer Electronics Show. It is the worlds largest consumer trade show for the consumer electronics industry and has been a calendar staple for over 52 years. The event allows tech giants and new players hoping to disrupt the scene to showcase new concepts, products and ideas, thereby giving a stage for all the new and latest innovation coming out in store in the year or the upcoming years.



This will be the 53rd year of the event and will be held in Vegas Convention Center, Nevada from Jan 7th to Jan 10th, 2020. Here are a few interesting exhibiting brands we came across:-



* CyberShoes

Take a step into the virtual world with the CyberShoes, a VR accessory which lets you walk through your favourite virtual reality games. These VR shoes add layers of immersion to any VR experience by letting players control their movement by using their legs. Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Pimax or Windows Mixed Reality.



* GoDonut

The GoDonut is a compact, simplistic and innovative stand, designed to hold almost all mobile and tablet devices in many different angles. This compact stand allows users to enjoy their device hands-free. The Godonut is available in a range of colours and finishes including clear, scented, and Glow-in-the-Dark. The Godonut will forever change your relationship with your portable devices, enabling you to do more!



* Alfred

Alfred is a smart lock company. Featuring products with stunning deadlock, voice prompts in five languages, Bluetooth, touchpad, proximity cards and much more. The lock can be connected through wifi and can be used through its mobile app. The way the world has changed so has the locks.



* AirSelfie

The AirSelfie are creators of the world’s first and only pocket-sized aerial cameras, allowing you to take HD photos of your friends and life from the sky. The device, dubbed Air Pix, fits easily in your pocket and weighs only a few grams. The HD 12/13 megapixel and up to 4k camera feature anti-vibration shock absorption technology lets you take great photos and video. The company is launching 3 new products at the event.



* Cubii

Cubii designed the first seated compact elliptical that helps people stay active and gain mobility with low-impact exercise. The Cubii stands out by being the first fitness brand that makes fitness approachable for people of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles. The device, especially the upgraded version called Cubii Go Compact Elliptical, is easy to use even while your busy at work, watching tv, almost anywhere.