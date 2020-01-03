On Thursday, The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, (IIT-H) said that it is going to collaborate with the Telangana government for research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The IIT-H is partnering with the Telangana Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) Department for building and identifying quality datasets, along with third parties, like industry.

They would work on education and training to deliver content and curriculum on AI courses for college students along with industry participants, the institute said in a statement. "The IIT-H is the first institute in the country to launch a B. Tech programme in AI. With a strong base of close to 25 faculty in the Department of AI, the IIT-H is looking forward to opportunities to come up with more innovations and research in the field," said Professor B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

The state government declared 2020 as the 'Year of Artificial Intelligence' with the objective of promoting its use in various sectors ranging from urban transportation and healthcare to agriculture and others. The ITE&C Department aims to develop the ecosystem for the industry and to leverage emerging technologies for improving service delivery as part of this collaboration.

"This collaboration provides us a unique opportunity to leverage our combined experience and expertise in AI at IIT-H for local social good, along with the state government," said Vineeth N. Balasubramanian, Head, Department of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Hyderabad.

"Having the government as a partner will allow us an ideal interface to work with industry leaders, startups and colleges in research and training in AI," Balasubramanian said. The institute will also assist the state government in developing a strategy for AI/HPC (Artificial Intelligence /High-Performance Computing) infrastructure for various state needs and provide technology mentorship to identified partners for exploring and building AI PoCs (Point of Contacts).



*Edited from an IANS report