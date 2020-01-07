G5 15 SE Special Edition the latest product in G Series portfolio by Dell was launched on Friday. Launched for price-conscious gamers, the G5 15 SE is priced at $799.99 and will be available at Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas, USA.



This is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature a 15.6-inch FHD display panel 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads), paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs.



These two AMD chips work seamlessly together using AMD SmartShift technology to optimise performance for the task at hand by automatically and intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed, giving users exactly what they want at each moment of gameplay.



It features "Game Shift" macro key, which allows one key quick launch of game-ready settings for enhanced performance that reduces latency and sharpens images for fast, immersive gaming.



Also, the Alienware Command Center offers a hub for controlling in-game and peripheral lighting settings, integrating nahimic 3D audio to provide a 360 degree sound experience with audio recon overlay, and providing a central game library for easy customisation.



In addition to the redesigned Dell G5 15 SE, the company also unveiled 24.5-inch Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF), built using feedback from manufacturer's community as well as esports players from Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization.



According to the company, its 240Hz refresh rate is twice as fast as most gaming monitors, coupled with a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time that ensures every pixel is ready for every frame, thanks to the new fast IPS technology.



AMD FreeSync Premium technology2 and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility provides a buttery-smooth gaming experience with virtually no screen tearing or blurring.



This gaming monitor is the official display for Team Liquid and the official competition monitor for the League of Legends global events. The monitor starts at $499.99 and will be available starting March 11.



