Nikon India just brought out their COOLPIX P950, an easy-to-carry camera that provides super-telephoto performance exceeding users’ expectations. The easy to use, hassle-free compact digital camera is built for photos and videos with 2000 mm focal length and has Vibration Reduction (VR) function for steady shots. It can also record videos in 4K UHD thereby making it easy for the seasoned bird watchers and those with interest in astronomy and aviation or sports photography.

“The COOLPIX P950 power packed in a compact body, is an ultra-high-power zoom model that provides imaging experience with phenomenal high magnifications, versatile image expressions, and comfortable usability,” says Sajjan Kumar, MD, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

Nikon COOLPIX P950

Here are a few of the main features of this cool camera:

There's more than the eyes meet

With the COOLPIX P950’s 2000mm-equivalent focal length, see more than what the naked eye is capable of with its 83x optical zoom. Photographers who love wide landscape photographs will be able to take advantage of its wide-angle 24mm to super-telephoto 2000mm (35mm-format equivalent) abilities. With high performing Super ED glass employed, the images are sharper and more beautiful.

The new COOLPIX P950 with 16.0 megapixels, simplifies this by allowing you to simply select the Moon Mode and Bird-Watching mode from the mode dial, which optimizes the camera's settings for capturing these subjects of interest.

Nikon COOLPIX P950

Be in control

Those who are seeking a professional feel in your video storytelling can look forward to integrating the time-lapse movie which can be automatically produced from stills image captured in interval timer shooting to produce an approximately 10 seconds video.

“Bulb” and “Time” shooting are also available to enable shoots of the night sky and night landscapes. Take advantage of Nikon's exclusive NRW (RAW) format, which enables you to do post-production work.

Ensure that you can get consistency in your series of photographs with the added Auto Exposure-Lock/Auto Focus-Lock (AE-L/AF-L) button.

With the camera weighing approximately 1005g, including batteries and SD memory card, you can operate the super-telephoto zoom camera with ease as it is built with improved gripping and holding comfort.

Moreover, the camera supports the SnapBridge app so that your high-quality photos taken with it can be shared instantly to your social media platforms, just as you would with photos taken with your smart device. That's some awesome news for the Gen-Z hooked to Instagram.

The new COOLPIX P950 will be available for purchase across India by the second week of February at MRP of Rs 66,995.