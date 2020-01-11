Samsung has announced that its smartphone Galaxy S10 Lite that will be available in India in the first week of February. The device will be priced at Rs 39,999 and tech lovers can pre-order it on Flipkart from January 23. The e-commerce platform has set up a landing page that reveals the pre-order date for Galaxy S10 Lite.

The much-anticipated device in one variant is likely to cost Rs 39,999 -- giving Chinese player OnePlus a tough competition in this price segment, industry sources told IANS on Saturday.The smartphone will give a renewed push to Samsung's strategy in the premium segment (priced above Rs 30,000), where its flagship smartphones Galaxy S and Note series have traditionally done very well.

Galaxy S10 Lite will house 48MP main camera, 12MP 'Ultra Wide' and 5MP 'Macro' sensors alongside the new 'Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilisation)'. The device will feature a 32MP Selfie camera.

The device will come with 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

Samsung announced new Galaxy S10 Lite along with another flagship Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone earlier this month. Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi).

It comes with 6GB RAM, runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery. Note 10 Lite on the rear packs a 12MP primary camera, a secondary 12MP camera and a third 12MP sensor. The device sports a 32MP camera on the front.

*Edited from an IANS report

