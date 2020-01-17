Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to assist in building self-driving cars, news portal GizmoChaina reported on Thursday. "Our ultimate goal is to achieve complete driverlessness, but in the process of moving towards the ultimate goal, it can create value. At present, Tesla is already creating value for everyone, if Tesla can do it now, we can all do it," the report quoted rotating Huawei chairman Xu Zhijun.



However, the company does not want to make their own cars, but will help car companies build good cars through collaboration.



Currently, the smartphone manufacturer is making a big push towards the 5G industry. Huawei might use its expertise in 5G together with SAIC and China Mobile to build 5G connected cars. As per report, these cars have 5G/LTE-V capabilities, support C-ITS assisted driving functions, feature intelligent voice interactions and even have live video calling functions built in.



Recently, the company announced that it has shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones as of December 2019, in addition to offering end-to-end 5G solutions. In 2019, Huawei brought 5G to consumers through the launch of eight 5G smartphones: Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 30 5G, Mate 20 X (5G), Nova 6 5G, Mate X, Honor V30 Pro and Honor V30.



*Edited from an IANS report