A new electric internet SUV called 'ZS EV' was launched by Morris Garages (MG) Motor India on Thursday at a starting price of Rs 20.88 lakh. For customers who had booked the car before January 17 midnight the inaugural price of the car was Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).



The ZS EV Excite is now available for Rs 20.88 lakh while the ZS EV Exclusive is available for Rs 23.58 lakh, the company said in a statement. "As part of its commitment to provide the best ownership experience, the carmaker has introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150,000 km warranty on the battery," it said.



The company also offered round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of five years for privately-registered cars, along with five labour-free services. The vehicles also come with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for three years.



MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said: "The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV's sustainability, an SUV's practicality, and a sports car's performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point."



"We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country's nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem," he added.



The ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes and offices, free of cost, through MG's association with Delhi-based eChargeBays, the company said.



The company, in its statement also said that it has secured an overwhelming response for the new-age electric SUV, with over 2,800 bookings in 27 days. The ZS EV is already in available in more than 10 international markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. MG Motor India also said that it is building a five-way EV charging ecosystem in association with major domain players.



