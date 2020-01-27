Missing Vine? There's good news for you! Dom Hofmann, the co-founder of the now defunct six-second video platform has announced the release of the apps successor called Byte. After an extensive beta phase, this new product, Byte, is now official and stable on the Google Play Store, Android Police has recently reported.

The app has an uncanny resemblance with almost everything that made Vine unique. Once you sign up with your Google account (the only option on Android phones) and choose a user name, you're all set to dive into the weird world of a young, still mostly unpopulated social network.

The consumers will be thrown into a vertically scrolling stream of popular, full-screen six-second video content playing in loops, complete with comments and like counts, the report added.

Byte is ad-free for now, though it will likely need some form of monetisation in the future.



*Edited from an IANS report