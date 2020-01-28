According to a leaked image, Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to give some competition to the Samsung Galaxy Note series with its new phone that is likely to pack a stylus. Well-established leaker Evan Blass has shared a peek at what appears to be an upcoming Motorola Android phone with a stylus -- as he pointed out, the first Moto phone with pen input since the Windows Mobile days over a decade ago, Engadget reported on Monday.



This isn't the rumoured "Edge+" flagship phone destined for US telecom major Verizon, Blass noted. With the Mobile World Congress (MWC) slated to be held in less than a month, it is highly likely that we could see the sytus device by Motorola there.



*Edited from an IANS report