Accenture has inked a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to help life sciences companies advance the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies, the two companies announced.

Under the terms of the agreement, Google Cloud will be the cloud technology provider for current and future solutions that are a part of the Accenture INTIENT platform for life sciences. The INTIENT platform provides life sciences organisations with end-to-end capabilities from discovery and research to clinical development and the delivery of treatments.

Accenture launched the platform in May 2019, building on more than seven years of collaboration with over 25 life sciences companies to develop and deploy platform technology solutions. "INTIENT will advance Accenture's and Google Cloud's shared mission to empower life sciences organisations with intelligent solutions that help bring innovative treatments to patients around the world, with greater speed, safety, and efficacy," said Simon Eaves, Group Chief Executive of Products at Accenture.

"Together, we can deliver exceptional value to clients at a rapid pace," Eaves said. Google Cloud's architecture supports open source technology that will enable Accenture to expand the capabilities of INTIENT by allowing partners, independent software vendors, and content providers to rapidly develop and provide additional solutions that extend the value of the platform.

"We're excited to partner with Accenture to transform the life sciences industry with cloud technologies," said Tariq Shaukat, President at Google Cloud. "Our shared goal is to accelerate developments in treatments by leveraging powerful Google Cloud capabilities, such as AI and data analytics, to gain insights that correlate symptoms, events, and treatments in new and unexpected ways," Shaukat said.

*Edited from an IANS report