The government of India has banned several Chinese apps citing security reasons. One app on the list is the much-loved video sharing platform, TikTok and fans are very upset that they can't follow their favourites TikTok influencers anymore. We have rounded-up some alternative short video platforms that you can use to create, edit and share short videos:

Dubsmash

This German-app came out in 2014 and was very popular that year. You can lip-sync on the app, in a way similar to TikTok. You can even can upload your own audio, and add colour filters and text animation to the recordings.

Chingari

This app is said to be an Indian version of TikTok and was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam last year. Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through a feed.

Firework

US-based short video-making app Firework focuses on quality short video creation. Users can make 30-second videos and share it with other users. During the pandemic, the app also encouraged users to make positive videos as part of their #sparkthejoy campaign.

Mitron

This app created a controversy earlier this year when there were claims that it was made in Pakistan. Although there isn’t much clarity on that yet, the app download numbers are soaring online. Just like TikTok, you can make and edit short videos on this app too.