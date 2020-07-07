The support page for Samsung's next wearable product Galaxy Watch 3 has been made live in India.



The support pages for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 carry SM-R845F and SM-R850F model numbers. While the former is the model number of the 45mm of the Galaxy Watch 3, the latter is the model number for the 41mm size of the smartwatch, reports GizmoChina.



These model numbers were previously spotted at various listings including Bluetooth SIG and BIS.A



Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions. The company has also planned to launch stainless steel and titanium models for the smartwatch.



Upcoming models may feature a newer processor, larger screens with Gorilla Glass DX protection, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, ECG, wireless charging, MIL-STD-810G design, and 5ATM water resistance.



Other features include Tizen OS 5.5, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage.



*Edited from an IANS report